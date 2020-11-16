Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Suspected Islamist terrorist goes on trial over France train attack thwarted by 3 Americans

FOXNews.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
A suspected Islamist extremist went on trial Monday in Paris for an attack aboard a high-speed train in 2015 that injured several passengers before three Americans brought him down.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like