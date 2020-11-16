Suspected Islamist terrorist goes on trial over France train attack thwarted by 3 Americans
Monday, 16 November 2020
A suspected Islamist extremist went on trial Monday in Paris for an attack aboard a high-speed train in 2015 that injured several passengers before three Americans brought him down.
