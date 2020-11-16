Global  
 

Gov't, Conservatives offer alternate compromises to end WE stalemate at committee

CTV News Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
After months of the House of Commons Finance Committee being stalled over the opposition's request for transparency around documents related to the WE Charity student grant controversy, the government is offering to resubmit unredacted versions in an effort to get the committee back to work. It's a compromise that came just minutes before Conservative MP and finance critic Pierre Poilievre came out to call for nearly the same thing.
