The Imperative To Achieve National Improved Medicare For All – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The Imperative To Achieve National Improved Medicare For All – OpEdHealth care will be a major issue early in the new Biden/Harris administration. Unemployment is still high with over a million people applying for unemployment benefits last week and 42.6% of working age people without a job.

In the United States, losing employment often means losing health insurance. On top of the 30...
