Toronto van attack: Driver 'didn't know' he was doing wrong, lawyer says
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The lawyer for a man who allegedly used a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto has said he has autism spectrum disorder and didn't know what he was doing was wrong.Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts...
