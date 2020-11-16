Boris Johnson Self-Isolating For 14 Days After Contact Tests Positive
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Watch VideoU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "I feel great – as many people in my circumstances do. It actually doesn't matter that I've had the disease and that I'm bursting with antibodies. We've got to interrupt the spread of the disease, and one of the ways we can do that now is self-isolating for 14 days when you get...
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is as "fit as a butcher's dog" after being instructed to self-isolate for 14 days because he...