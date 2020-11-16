Global  
 

Boris Johnson Self-Isolating For 14 Days After Contact Tests Positive

Newsy Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Boris Johnson Self-Isolating For 14 Days After Contact Tests PositiveWatch VideoU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "I feel great – as many people in my circumstances do. It actually doesn't matter that I've had the disease and that I'm bursting with antibodies. We've got to interrupt the spread of the disease, and one of the ways we can do that now is self-isolating for 14 days when you get...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson self-isolating

Boris Johnson self-isolating 00:25

 Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who hassince tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The PrimeMinister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in April, is “well”and does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to a Number...

UK's Johnson in quarantine but declares himself fit, working

 LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is as “fit as a butcher’s dog” after being instructed to self-isolate for 14 days because he...
Nicola Sturgeon coronavirus update as Boris Johnson self-isolates again

Nicola Sturgeon coronavirus update as Boris Johnson self-isolates again The Prime Minister has been told to self-isolate after coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.
Boris Johnson forced to self-isolate after Covid-19 contact

 Efforts to repair political damage of recent days exacerbated by meeting with MP who later tested positive
