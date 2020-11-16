Global  
 

Nova Scotia mass killing: Gunman said COVID-19 pandemic would make people desperate

CTV News Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Newly released court documents say the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia this year had sent an email in March saying he was glad he was well-armed because the COVID-19 pandemic would make people desperate "once the money runs out."
