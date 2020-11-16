Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago and Cook County Stay-at-Home Advisories Take Effect

Upworthy Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: 15,415 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Record For Illinois

15,415 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Record For Illinois 00:28

 Illinois continues to smash coronavirus records on a near-daily basis, with more than 15,000 new cases reported on Friday. Hospitalizations and testing also hit record levels. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Illinois Sets New Record With 12,657 New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Illinois Sets New Record With 12,657 New COVID-19 Cases

The new surge of COVID-19 in Illinois continues unabated, with the state again reaching a new high mark for new cases, as well as setting a new record for coronavirus hospitalizations. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:37Published
Illinois restaurants push back on Gov. Pritzker’s coronavirus mitigation plan [Video]

Illinois restaurants push back on Gov. Pritzker’s coronavirus mitigation plan

Amid a surge in cases in Chicago and Cook County, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new mitigation measures, including the closure of indoor dining in the regions.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Illinois coronavirus: Record-high 15,415 new cases as Cook County issues stay-at-home advisory

 While leaders in Chicago and suburban Cook County have issued stay-at-home advisories amid the flareup, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said a...
Upworthy