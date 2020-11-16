Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago and Cook County Stay-at-Home Advisories Take Effect

Illinois Sets New Record With 12,657 New COVID-19 Cases
The new surge of COVID-19 in Illinois continues unabated, with the state again reaching a new high mark for new cases, as well as setting a new record for coronavirus hospitalizations. Katie Johnston..
Illinois restaurants push back on Gov. Pritzker’s coronavirus mitigation plan
Amid a surge in cases in Chicago and Cook County, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new mitigation measures, including the closure of indoor dining in the regions.