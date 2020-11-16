2020 NBA Mock Draft: Projecting all 30 first-round picks

Klay Thompson Injures Leg In Workout; Warriors Take James Wiseman With 2nd Pick Of NBA Draft Dennis O'Donnell reports on Warriors fans holding their breath after word surfaces that Klay Thompson injured his leg in workout; team picks James Wiseman from Memphis in NBA Draft (11-18-2020)

Pistons GM Troy Weaver went crazy on his first NBA Draft night in charge Pistons GM Troy Weaver went crazy on his first NBA Draft night in charge | Brad Galli has more

Warriors select their top choice James Wiseman with the second pick in the NBA draft USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina breaks down the Warriors' 2020 NBA first round draft pick.

NBA mock draft: LaMelo Ball rises from No. 3 to No. 1 one week out from draft USA TODAY Sports' projects the first round of next week's NBA draft. Who will be the No. 1 pick -- LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards?

NBA mock draft roundup: Portland Trail Blazers on clock at pick No. 16 The NBA draft is less than a week away and experts are targeting four players the Blazers might select with their first-round pick.

