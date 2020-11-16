Global  
 

2020 NBA Mock Draft: Projecting all 30 first-round picks

Monday, 16 November 2020
We've reached the final countdown to the NBA Draft. Armed with three first-round picks (and four overall), what will Danny Ainge do with...
News video: Anthony Edwards goes #1 in Andy Katz's Mock NBA Draft

Anthony Edwards goes #1 in Andy Katz's Mock NBA Draft 01:46

 Andy Katz explains the picks that stand out the most to him from his 2020 NBA Mock Draft, including Georgia's Anthony Edwards going #1 and Duke's Cassius Stanley as one of his sleepers.

