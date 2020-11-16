Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Israel Rushes To Advance A New Settlement While President Trump Is Still In Office

NPR Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Israeli officials taunted European diplomats on a hilltop where Israel plans a new settlement. The EU accuses Israel of rushing with its settlement plan before Joe Biden takes office.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win

Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win 01:07

 Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win. According to 'The New York Times,' Trump told some of his advisers that if Biden is officially declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. he could announce 2024 campaign plans shortly after. He knows...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will jobs ever be the same after 2020? [Video]

Will jobs ever be the same after 2020?

According to new research, 42% of Americans have had a 'career lightbulb' moment during COVID-19.And more than half (54%) of survey respondents have strongly considered changing their careers in the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Our Cartoon President - 'America, My F@%ked Home' & New Closing Song [Video]

Our Cartoon President - 'America, My [email protected]%ked Home' & New Closing Song

Our Cartoon President - 'America, My [email protected]%ked Home' & New Closing Song - SHOWTIME With a new president-elect, Washington reflects on the past four years and imagines what will come..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:28Published
Trump Forms PAC in Effort To Hold on To GOP [Video]

Trump Forms PAC in Effort To Hold on To GOP

Trump Forms PAC in Effort, To Hold on To GOP. The political action committee (PAC) was formed by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The PAC is called "Save America.". It will allow Trump to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published