Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central America
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Hurricane Iota rapidly strengthened Monday local time into a Category 5 storm that is likely to bring catastrophic damage to the same part of Central America already battered by a powerful Hurricane Eta less than two weeks ago.Iota...
Hurricane Iota upgraded to Category 5 storm as it nears Central AmericaA fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm as it swept over the western Caribbean. The storm was approaching..
Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America
Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central AmericaA fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and has become a very dangerous Category 4 storm early Monday as it heads for the same..
Hurricane Eta Category 4 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta
