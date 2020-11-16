Global  
 

Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central America

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 November 2020
Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central AmericaHurricane Iota rapidly strengthened Monday local time into a Category 5 storm that is likely to bring catastrophic damage to the same part of Central America already battered by a powerful Hurricane Eta less than two weeks ago.Iota...
Iota strengthens to Category 5, heads to Nicaragua

Iota strengthens to Category 5, heads to Nicaragua 01:21

 Iota exploded into a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane on Monday and was due to collide with northeastern Nicaragua overnight. Colette Luke has the latest.

Hurricane Iota upgraded to Category 5 storm as it nears Central America

 A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm as it swept over the western Caribbean. The storm was approaching..
Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America

Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America

Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America

 A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and has become a very dangerous Category 4 storm early Monday as it heads for the same..
Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta

Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta

In Bilwi on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, local residents inspect severe damaged caused in the area by Hurricane Eta. View on euronews

Tracking the Tropics | November 16, morning update

Tracking the Tropics | November 16, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Iota update 11/15/20

Hurricane Iota update 11/15/20

The latest update on Hurricane Iota.

Honduras: residents evacuate as Tropical Storm Iota approaches

Honduras: residents evacuate as Tropical Storm Iota approaches

Tropical Storm Iota formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday )November 13th) and is heading west toward Honduras and Nicaragua.

Hurricane Iota strengthens as it heads towards Central America

 A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and has become a very dangerous Category 4 storm as it heads for the same part of...
New stay-at-home restrictions, Biden and Harris to discuss economic plan: 5 things you need to know Monday

 New COVID-19 restrictions, Biden and Harris to discuss economic plans, Hurricane Iota could slam Central America and more news to start your Monday.
Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Iota Moving Slowly, Expected To Become Hurricane

 Tropical Storm Iota is expected to strengthen and become a powerful hurricane before making landfall in Central America early next week.
