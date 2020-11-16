Global  
 

U.S. governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving

Japan Today Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
From California to Pennsylvania, governors and mayors across the U.S. are ratcheting up COVID-19 restrictions amid a record-breaking resurgence of the virus that is all but certain to…
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges

Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges 02:35

 [NFA] As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states and cities across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

