U.S. governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
Monday, 16 November 2020 () From California to Pennsylvania, governors and mayors across the U.S. are ratcheting up COVID-19 restrictions amid a record-breaking resurgence of the virus that is all but certain to…
[NFA] As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states and cities across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
