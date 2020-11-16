|
Thunder trade Chris Paul to Suns in deal including Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, 2022 first-round pick, per report
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a future first-round pick will go to OKC
