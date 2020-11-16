Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thunder trade Chris Paul to Suns in deal including Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, 2022 first-round pick, per report

Upworthy Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a future first-round pick will go to OKC
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: Does Chris Paul Make the Suns an Instant Playoff Contender?

Does Chris Paul Make the Suns an Instant Playoff Contender? 02:55

 Chris Paul is headed to the Phoenix Suns to join Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton as the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Suns are completing a trade.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard: Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns poses absolutely no threat to LeBron's Lakers | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Chris Broussard: Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns poses absolutely no threat to LeBron's Lakers | UNDISPUTED

The Phoenix Suns ended their season on a hot streak going 8-0 in the Orlando Bubble. Now they may be getting more help to kickstart the next season. According to reports, the Suns have been in trade..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Thunder trade Chris Paul to Suns for four players, first-round pick

 Suns reach deal to acquire All-Star Chris Paul from Thunder for Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and future first-round draft pick.
USATODAY.com

Thunder trade Chris Paul to Suns in five-player deal, per report

 Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a first-round pick will go to OKC
CBS Sports

Report: Suns finalizing deal for Chris Paul, sending Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio to OKC

 ESPN is reporting Chris Paul is coming to Phoenix as the Suns are trading Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Jalen Lecque, Ty Jerome and 2022 first-round pick.  
azcentral.com