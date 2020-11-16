More than half of Indigenous Australians are experiencing racism in the workplace
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
A new report has found 59 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workers have experienced racism based on their appearance and almost a third feel their workplace is culturally unsafe.
