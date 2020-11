HT Digital Content - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020 03:50 Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, revealed how much a Covid vaccine dose is likely to cost. He was speaking to Sanchita Sharma, health editor, Hindustan Times, on Day 1 of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership...