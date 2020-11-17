Iran, Afghanistan Hold Strategic Cooperation Talks
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Diplomatic teams from Iran and Afghanistan held the fifth round of negotiations on a comprehensive document for strategic cooperation between the two neighbors.
The negotiations, held in Tehran on Sunday, were co-chaired by Abbas Araqchi, the deputy Iranian foreign minister for political affairs, and his Afghan counterpart...
