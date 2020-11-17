Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran, Afghanistan Hold Strategic Cooperation Talks

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Iran, Afghanistan Hold Strategic Cooperation TalksDiplomatic teams from Iran and Afghanistan held the fifth round of negotiations on a comprehensive document for strategic cooperation between the two neighbors.

The negotiations, held in Tehran on Sunday, were co-chaired by Abbas Araqchi, the deputy Iranian foreign minister for political affairs, and his Afghan counterpart...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Iran’s Zarif discusses ways to boost partnership with Pakistan on regional security during meeting with Imran Khan

Iran’s Zarif discusses ways to boost partnership with Pakistan on regional security during meeting with Imran Khan The Iranian foreign minister and the Pakistani prime minister discuss partnership towards promoting regional peace and stability, including close cooperation to...
WorldNews