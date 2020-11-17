Global  
 

US election: Donald Trump slams 'meaningless' Georgia recount

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
US election: Donald Trump slams 'meaningless' Georgia recountAmerican President Donald Trump has blown up about the election recount in Georgia, saying the lack of signature verification makes the process "meaningless".The Trump campaign and Georgia Republicans have clashed with Secretary...
News video: Trump refuses to concede, what did others before him do?

Trump refuses to concede, what did others before him do? 03:36

 Donald Trump continues to refuse the results of the election. How did others handle their losses before him?

