Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lacking clarity on scope of study into feds' pandemic response, Pfizer concerned about implications for COVID-19 program

CTV News Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Pfizer says it has yet to receive any guidance or clarity from the Canadian government regarding the scope of a House of Commons Health Committee study on Ottawa’s response to the pandemic, which the drug manufacturer says could have “unintended consequences” on its COVID-19 vaccine program.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective With No Safety Concerns

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective With No Safety Concerns 01:16

 Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective With No Safety Concerns. Pfizer and BioNTech revealed the news on Wednesday after conducting a final data analysis. According to the drugmakers, 28 days after receiving the first dose, the vaccine became highly effective across all ages, races and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

McConnell Says Congress Should Redirect Unspent Stimulus Money [Video]

McConnell Says Congress Should Redirect Unspent Stimulus Money

McConnell backed Treasury's Mnuchin in his extraordinary clash with the Federal Reserve. Both want Congress to reallocate unspent stimulus funds to support small businesses. "American workers should..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:44Published
G20 leaders call for worldwide coordinated response to COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

G20 leaders call for worldwide coordinated response to COVID-19 pandemic

World leaders at the first virtual G20 summit, hosted this year by Saudi Arabia, called for COVID-19 vaccines for all countries and globally coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic.View on..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:30Published
The people, places and things Americans have missed the most in 2020 [Video]

The people, places and things Americans have missed the most in 2020

The average American would pay over $300 to live one normal COVID-19 free day, according to new research. One in four surveyed would spend $500 or more just to live a pre-pandemic day again. It's no..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published