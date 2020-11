Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift And More Celebs Encourage Fans To Vote



From using social media to hitting the campaign trail, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and John Legend are just some of the celebrities who've used their voices to remind people to vote in.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Taylor Swift Can Now Re-Record Her First Five Albums | Billboard News



With the arrival of November 2020, Taylor Swift is now free to re-record her back catalog of albums, and her fans took to social media to celebrate the moment with the hashtag #TaylorIsFree. Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:46 Published 2 weeks ago