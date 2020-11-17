Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Three lawyers for Donald Trump campaign team in Pennsylvania ask to withdraw - new attorney admits 'not much evidence'

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
US election: Three lawyers for Donald Trump campaign team in Pennsylvania ask to withdraw - new attorney admits 'not much evidence'Three more lawyers representing President Donald Trump's campaign in Pennsylvania have asked to withdraw from the lawsuit challenging US election results in the state.In a further blow to the legal bid, the judge presiding over...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'100 percent dead': Court ruling could torpedo some lawsuits challenging Trump's loss

 An appeals court declined to consider an argument based on the Bush v. Gore decision that decided the 2000 election.
USATODAY.com

US election: Donald Trump slams 'meaningless' Georgia recount

 American President Donald Trump has blown up about the election recount in Georgia, saying the lack of signature verification makes the process "meaningless".The..
New Zealand Herald

Biden on Trump, Covid-19: 'More People May Die Because of Transition Delay'

 Adopting a graver tone, the president-elect said that President Trump’s refusal to authorize a transition could have deadly consequences.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump's border wall is a 'monument to racism,' advocacy groups say. What happens to it when Joe Biden becomes president?

 Border advocates and conservationists said they would like to see a Joe Biden administration tear down portions of the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
 
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State of the United States of America

Covid-19 coronavirus: US governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of holiday

 From California to Pennsylvania, governors and mayors across the United States are ratcheting up Covid-19 restrictions amid the record-shattering resurgence of..
New Zealand Herald

PA Health Secretary warns on holiday travel

 Pennsylvania's health secretary is pleading with residents to limit their travel during the upcoming holiday season to limit the spread of COVID-19. (Nov...
USATODAY.com

A quick guide: Trump's lawsuits dispute election results as presidency is called for Biden

 The Trump campaign has sued to contest vote counts in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Here's a guide to the status of the claims.
USATODAY.com

Voters drop lawsuit seeking to throw out presidential votes in Wisconsin's Democratic-leaning counties

 The Wisconsin suit was dismissed the same day plaintiffs in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania dropped their legal challenge seeking the same goal.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden [Video]

More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday “more people may die” if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and he..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:20Published
Trump's lack of co-operation 'embarrassing' [Video]

Trump's lack of co-operation 'embarrassing'

US President-elect Joe Biden criticises President Donald Trump's denial of his election loss.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:47Published
Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down [Video]

Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down

The Pentagon has issued a notice to commanders known as a 'warning order.' According to CNN, officials say it's to begin planning to draw down the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump campaign drops key claim in Pennsylvania ballot challenge

 The President's lawsuit in the key state now hinges on disputing ballots that had errors corrected - but this is not enough to win the count.
The Age Also reported by •UpworthyNewsyNaturalNews.comNewsmaxNew Zealand HeraldFOXNews.comNews24

Giuliani: First Fraud Elex Lawsuit Will Be Filed in Pennsylvania

 President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said Sunday the first lawsuit claiming election fraud will be filed in Pennsylvania....
Newsmax Also reported by •NaturalNews.comNew Zealand Herald

Pennsylvania officials ask judge to toss Trump lawsuit over election results

 Officials in the election battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by U.S. President Donald Trump's...
Japan Today