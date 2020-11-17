Ivanka Trump: Lesser-known, fascinating facts about US President Donald Trump's daughter

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources President-Elect Biden Calls Out Trump For Not Cooperating With Transition



Michael George reports on how delayed transition could impact U.S. economy and COVID response (11-16-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:59 Published 4 hours ago President Trump tweets about Clark County Commission election results



President Trump has sent out a tweet in regards to the Clark County election results for the county commission C race between Ross Miller and Stavros Anthony. More:.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:10 Published 4 hours ago More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden



[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday “more people may die” if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and he.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:20 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources US election: Ivanka Trump to run for President in 2024? Win or lose, United States President Donald Trump will be "Republican kingmaker" for 2024, commentators predict, and the candidate could be his adored and...

New Zealand Herald 1 week ago



