News24.com | Western Cape shaken but not stirred by 3.4 magnitude earthquake just after midnight

News24 Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Residents of the Western Cape were given a rude awakening early on Tuesday as an earthquake with a 3.4 to 3.5 magnitude struck at a depth of 5km about 47km from Saldanha.
