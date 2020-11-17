Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Donald Trump asked aides about striking Iran nuke site - report

News24 Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Two months before he is due to leave office, US President Donald Trump asked top aides about the possibility of striking Iran's nuclear facilities, a report says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Newsmax CEO: Newsmax Won't Become Trump TV [Video]

Newsmax CEO: Newsmax Won't Become Trump TV

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said the conservative channel would never become an outlet for President Donald Trump. But Newsmax would be open to giving Trump his..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:29Published
Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID [Video]

Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID

[NFA] Dozens of U.S. Secret Service officers assigned to protect President Donald Trump have been sidelined by COVID-19, the Washington Post and New York Times reported on Friday as the coronavirus..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:29Published
Will Trump Pardon Himself? [Video]

Will Trump Pardon Himself?

President Donald Trump is refusing to concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden. Eventually, Trump will have to accept defeat and concede the race. CNN reports that Trump could use his..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

New York Times: Trump asked advisers about possible strike on Iranian nuclear site

 President Donald Trump last week asked senior aides what possibilities he had for an offensive strike on Iran's primary nuclear site,...
Upworthy