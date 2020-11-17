News24.com | Donald Trump asked aides about striking Iran nuke site - report
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 (
17 minutes ago) Two months before he is due to leave office, US President Donald Trump asked top aides about the possibility of striking Iran's nuclear facilities, a report says.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Newsmax CEO: Newsmax Won't Become Trump TV
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said the conservative channel would never become an outlet for President Donald Trump. But Newsmax would be open to giving Trump his..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:29 Published 16 hours ago
Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID
[NFA] Dozens of U.S. Secret Service officers assigned to protect President Donald Trump have been sidelined by COVID-19, the Washington Post and New York Times reported on Friday as the coronavirus..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29 Published 3 days ago
Will Trump Pardon Himself?
President Donald Trump is refusing to concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden. Eventually, Trump will have to accept defeat and concede the race. CNN reports that Trump could use his..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:49 Published 5 days ago
Related news from verified sources