Hurricane Iota Live Updates: Still ‘Extremely Dangerous’ at Category 2

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The storm is barreling across parts of Central America that are still reeling from Hurricane Eta’s impact less than two weeks ago.
News video: Iota strengthens to Category 5, heads to Nicaragua

Iota strengthens to Category 5, heads to Nicaragua 01:21

 Iota exploded into a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane on Monday and was due to collide with northeastern Nicaragua overnight. Colette Luke has the latest.

