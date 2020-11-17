Global  
 

Surgeon General, Others Warn Hospitals Can't Sustain Surge

Newsy Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Surgeon General, Others Warn Hospitals Can't Sustain SurgeWatch VideoSurgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted Monday our hospitals can't sustain high levels of care. 

Like in New York, ICU occupancies have quadrupled. 

It's worse in Ohio where doctors say you're 2.5 times more likely to catch the virus and hospitals are struggling to keep up. 

"We're tired of seeing the fear on...
