Surgeon General, Others Warn Hospitals Can't Sustain Surge

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Surgeon General says vaccine getting close



US. Surgeon General Jerome Adams says a vaccine for COVID-19 could be ready by the end of the year. Credit: WISN Duration: 02:58 Published 2 weeks ago Surgeon General Reassures Americans That COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Safe



U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams joined Cheddar to lay fears that Americans may have regarding the rushed coronavirus vaccine process. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:14 Published on October 7, 2020 Hypertension Diagnosis Increases Risks for COVID-19 Complications, U.S. Surgeon General Says



U.S. Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, draws attention hypertension as it can put individuals at higher risk for complications from coronavirus. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:49 Published on October 7, 2020