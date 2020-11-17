Global  
 

California reimposes Covid-19 restrictions on 40 counties as cases surge and the governor warns of possible curfew

Upworthy Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
After a surge of new infections over the summer, California's Covid-19 numbers began showing signs of progress and counties slowly...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: COVID-19 cases doubled in 10 days -California gov

COVID-19 cases doubled in 10 days -California gov 01:25

 California Governor Gavin Newsom tightened restrictions on Monday, ordering many non-essential businesses to close in 41 counties where the vast majority of the state's 40 million residents live.

