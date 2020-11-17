Dow futures down 270 points after retail sales data

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stock Futures Rise As Election Comes To A Close



On Tuesday, U.S. stock futures rose. Dow futures were up 207 points, or nearly 0.8%. The Dow closed Tuesday up 555 points, or 2.1%, higher, its best percentage gain since mid-July. S&P 500 futures.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 3 weeks ago Dow rises, S&P ekes out gain



The S&P 500 posted a nominal gain on Friday as further clarity regarding the timeline for the development of a coronavirus vaccine and much better-than-expected retail sales data brought buyers back to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published on October 16, 2020