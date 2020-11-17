Surgeon shares ingenious tip to prevent glasses from fogging up while wearing a mask
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
An American neurosurgeon’s advice on how to prevent eyeglasses from fogging up while wearing a face mask has earned tens of thousands of likes on Twitter and sparked a conversation on the best tricks to fight the fog.
An American neurosurgeon’s advice on how to prevent eyeglasses from fogging up while wearing a face mask has earned tens of thousands of likes on Twitter and sparked a conversation on the best tricks to fight the fog.
|
|
|
You Might Like