Daily mouthwash may inactivate human coronaviruses: Study Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )





The results, published in the Journal of Medical Virology, indicate that some of these products might be useful for reducing the amount of virus in the mouth... In a fight against the novel coronavirus , scientists have found that certain oral antiseptics and mouthwashes may have the ability to inactivate human coronaviruses.The results, published in the Journal of Medical Virology, indicate that some of these products might be useful for reducing the amount of virus in the mouth 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

