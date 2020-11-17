Daily mouthwash may inactivate human coronaviruses: Study
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
In a fight against the novel coronavirus, scientists have found that certain oral antiseptics and mouthwashes may have the ability to inactivate human coronaviruses.
The results, published in the Journal of Medical Virology, indicate that some of these products might be useful for reducing the amount of virus in the mouth...
