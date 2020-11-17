Global  
 

Ethiopian PM vows 'final and crucial' offensive in Tigray as thousands flee fighting

CBC.ca Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday declared "the final and crucial" military operation will launch in the coming days against the government of the country's rebellious northern Tigray region after a three-day deadline expired.
 Amid the raging conflict, thousands of people are struggling as they seek refuge in neighbouring Sudan.

