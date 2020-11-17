Ethiopian PM vows 'final and crucial' offensive in Tigray as thousands flee fighting
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday declared "the final and crucial" military operation will launch in the coming days against the government of the country's rebellious northern Tigray region after a three-day deadline expired.
