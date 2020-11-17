Global  
 

Georgia election recount nears end, with results to come afterward

Upworthy Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Election officials were working to finish Georgia's recount and audit of the presidential race Tuesday before a deadline for the manual...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Georgia recount numbers coming in a few hours

Georgia recount numbers coming in a few hours 00:37

 In just a matter of hours, we could get the tally to Georgia's ballot recount. Georgia law required the hand re-count because the margin between President-Elect Joe Biden and President Trump was so slim.

All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat [Video]

All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat

President Donald Trump's campaign and Republican officials have filed nearly two dozen lawsuits since Election Day. It's an attempt to contest the results of the 2020 election. But according to..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:40Published
'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount [Video]

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount

[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:02Published
'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state [Video]

'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state

President Donald Trump's desperate bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election was dealt another blow on Friday when a high-ranking Georgia official announced President-elect Joe Biden was the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

Trump denies Georgia's results after hand recount; prompts concerns over January's Senate runoff

 President Trump is denying the results of Georgia's hand recount, just one day after President-elect Joe Biden was declared the certified winner in the state....
CBS News

Georgia manual recount won’t replace official election results

 Georgia's manual recount and audit won't change official election results, likely leaving Joe Biden's lead over Donald Trump intact,...
Upworthy

Deadline at Hand for Hand Tally of Presidential Race in Georgia

 Election officials across Georgia were expected to complete a hand tally of the presidential race Wednesday night, which would allow state officials to begin the...
Newsmax