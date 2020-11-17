|
|
Twitter rolls out Stories, aka ‘Fleets,’ to all users; will also test a Clubhouse rival
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Twitter this morning is launching its own version of Stories — aka “Fleets” — to its global user base. The product, which allows users...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Drake had the most insane menu at his birthday dinner
Drake celebrated his 34th birthday recently, and, in typical Drake fashion, the event spawned a massive meme-worthy moment.This time, it’s the rapper’s appetite that has fans freaking out.A menu..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:59Published
|
|
|