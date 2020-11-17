News24.com | Netanyahu holds 'warm' talk with Joe Biden, Israel leader's office says

President Donald Trump has yet to concede the 2020 election. This as President-elect Joe Biden projected to win 306 electoral votes to President Trump's 232. Despite this Biden's transition team says they're getting no help from the current administration in smoothly transferring power. ABC's Andrew...
Hong Kong (CNN) As United States President-elect Joe Biden faces an ugly, potentially contested transition, foreign policy may be the last thing on his mind. But in capitals around the world, foreign..