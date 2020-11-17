Global  
 

News24.com | Netanyahu holds 'warm' talk with Joe Biden, Israel leader's office says

News24 Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a "warm conversation" with US President-elect Joe Biden.
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: Joe Biden prepares to take office, tackles COVID-19

Joe Biden prepares to take office, tackles COVID-19 02:27

 President Donald Trump has yet to concede the 2020 election. This as President-elect Joe Biden projected to win 306 electoral votes to President Trump's 232. Despite this Biden's transition team says they're getting no help from the current administration in smoothly transferring power. ABC's Andrew...

