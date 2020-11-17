|
Record 73,000 Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoAccording to the COVID Tracking Project, more than 73,000 coronavirus patients are in the hospital nationwide. At least 14,000 of those people are in the ICU.
U.S. deaths are nearing 250,000 and now more than 11.2 million people have tested positive.
As the concerning figures only get worse, more states are...
