Record 73,000 Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19

Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Record 73,000 Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19Watch VideoAccording to the COVID Tracking Project, more than 73,000 coronavirus patients are in the hospital nationwide. At least 14,000 of those people are in the ICU.

U.S. deaths are nearing 250,000 and now more than 11.2 million people have tested positive.

As the concerning figures only get worse, more states are...
News video: Hospitals warn of consequences of skyrocketing COVID-19 cases

Hospitals warn of consequences of skyrocketing COVID-19 cases 02:22

 Hospitals across the state say they're scrambling to keep up with record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 patients.

