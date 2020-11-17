Kraft Heinz says production of its iconic condiment Heinz Ketchup to return to Canada
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The ketchup maker says the decision to move production back to Canada from the U.S. comes after a joint investment between Kraft Heinz Canada and the Quebec government's business expansion program.
