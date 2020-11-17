|
|
Lindsey Graham says he's spoken with multiple battleground state officials about ballot counting
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Sen. Lindsey Graham, a key ally of the president, said he has spoken with officials in a number of key swing states about the election...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Republican Lindsey Graham Retains Senate Seat
CNN projects that South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has held on to his Senate seat.
Graham will return to the Senate for a fourth term after defeating Democratic challenger Jaime..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published
|
Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied
Former state legislator Jaime Harrison is challenging GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham.
He is hoping to take Lindsey Graham's spot for US Senate in South Carolina.
Graham is one of the most high-profile..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published
|
|