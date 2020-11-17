SpaceX Dragon Capsule Lands At International Space Station
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoSpaceX's new Dragon capsule completed its four-person flight to the International Space Station.
The automated capsule launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and took 27 hours to reach the space station. This was the second astronaut mission for Elon Musk's company.
The three Americans and one Japanese...
