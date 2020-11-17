Global  
 

SpaceX Dragon Capsule Lands At International Space Station

Newsy Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
SpaceX Dragon Capsule Lands At International Space StationWatch VideoSpaceX's new Dragon capsule completed its four-person flight to the International Space Station.

The automated capsule launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and took 27 hours to reach the space station. This was the second astronaut mission for Elon Musk's company. 

The three Americans and one Japanese...
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: SpaceX's Dragon module docks with International Space Station

SpaceX's Dragon module docks with International Space Station 00:27

 The mission marks a few significant firsts in space flight.

