Trump points to Elections Canada tweet to bolster baseless claims of voter fraud

CTV News Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump is pointing to Canada's voting process in an attempt to bolster what remain baseless claims from him and the Republican party of voter fraud in the U.S. presidential election.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Campaign Shuts Down 'Voter Fraud Hotline' After TikTokkers Flood It With Prank Calls

Trump Campaign Shuts Down 'Voter Fraud Hotline' After TikTokkers Flood It With Prank Calls 00:35

 After Joe Biden was named US President-elect, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign swung into action, determined to reverse the outcome. One of its efforts was to set up a 'voter fraud hotline' at the campaign's headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. But according to Business Insider, the...

