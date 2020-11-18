Global  
 

US To Draw Down Forces In Afghanistan, Iraq

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
US To Draw Down Forces In Afghanistan, IraqBy Jim Garamone

The United States will draw down forces in Afghanistan and Iraq by Jan. 15, 2021, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller said today at the Pentagon.

Miller announced the drawdown of troops to 2,500 in Afghanistan and 2,500 in Iraq during his first appearance in the Pentagon briefing room. There are...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down

Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down 00:34

 The Pentagon has issued a notice to commanders known as a 'warning order.' According to CNN, officials say it's to begin planning to draw down the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops and 2,500 in Iraq by Jan 15. US military commanders expect President Donald Trump to issue a formal order...

