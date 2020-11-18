Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Upgraded Radar Can Enable Self-Driving Cars To See Clearly No Matter Weather

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Upgraded Radar Can Enable Self-Driving Cars To See Clearly No Matter WeatherA new kind of radar could make it possible for self-driving cars to navigate safely in bad weather. Electrical engineers at the University of California San Diego developed a clever way to improve the imaging capability of existing radar sensors so that they accurately predict the shape and size of objects in the scene. The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like