Fleets: Twitter's New Vanishing Tweets Feature that Expires After 24 Hours

HNGN Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Fleets: Twitter's New Vanishing Tweets Feature that Expires After 24 HoursTwitter is introducing its new "Fleets" feature that enables you to create tweets that disappear after one day. The feature bears similarity to Facebook Stories, Instagram Stories, and Snapchat.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Twitter rolls out new feature 'Fleets'

Twitter rolls out new feature 'Fleets' 01:22

 Social networking service Twitter has got a new feature, called Fleets. The new tool will allow a user to write text, post photos, videos, or add earlier tweets into a little visual info-nugget that disappears after 24 hours. According to Mashable, the feature very much identical to Instagram...

