Fleets: Twitter's New Vanishing Tweets Feature that Expires After 24 Hours
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Twitter is introducing its new "Fleets" feature that enables you to create tweets that disappear after one day. The feature bears similarity to Facebook Stories, Instagram Stories, and Snapchat.
