Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia, Adelaide shuts down for six days in immediate lockdown

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia, Adelaide shuts down for six days in immediate lockdownSouth Australian Premier Steven Marshall has announced an immediate six-day lockdown in a bid to squash Adelaide's growing cluster.Marshall said he needed to "go hard and go early" to stop coronavirus spreading further, announcing...
