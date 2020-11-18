Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia, Adelaide shuts down for six days in immediate lockdown

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 2 days ago Stay At Home request 2.0, and consequences of not 01:50 The new numbers come on the first weekend of Governor Sisolak's stay home 2.0 request - and days after the Govenor announced he tested positive for COVID-19. 13 Action News Reporter Sean Delancey is live near the strip with the potential consequences if we don't scale back our outside activities.