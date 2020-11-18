Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia, Adelaide shuts down for six days in immediate lockdown
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has announced an immediate six-day lockdown in a bid to squash Adelaide's growing cluster.Marshall said he needed to "go hard and go early" to stop coronavirus spreading further, announcing...
