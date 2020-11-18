Was hurt but presidency doesn't belong to any individual: Michelle Obama recalls Trump win
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Former first lady of the United States *Michelle Obama* has slammed *Donald Trump* and his administration's refusal to allow the transition to go forward in a social media post shared earlier today. "I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation's leaders, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part...
In a wide ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey, former U.S. President Barack Obama reflected on Joe Biden's election victory, derided what he called a "routinely" lying Trump White House, and his own..
"Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger," Obama recalled, but she still participated in the transition to his... CBS News Also reported by •Just Jared •New Zealand Herald