'More people may die' if Trump does't aid transition: Biden

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
"More people may die if we don't coordinate," President-elect Joe Biden on Monday warned as President Donald Trump and his administration continue to refuse to work with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic, and block briefings on national security, policy issues and vaccine plans.

The remarks marked Biden's...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden warns 'more people may die' if Trump refuses to co-operate on transition

Biden warns 'more people may die' if Trump refuses to co-operate on transition 01:08

 President-elect Joe Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be theconsequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccinedistribution plans with his own incoming administration. Asked about theimportance of obtaining such plans, Biden said Monday after a speech inWilmington,...

