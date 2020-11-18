'More people may die' if Trump does't aid transition: Biden
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () "More people may die if we don't coordinate," President-elect Joe Biden on Monday warned as President Donald Trump and his administration continue to refuse to work with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic, and block briefings on national security, policy issues and vaccine plans.
