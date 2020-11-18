Global  
 

Walmart Black Friday 2020 deals start Nov. 25: Latest ad reveals $119 Apple Watch, $15 Switch games and more

Upworthy Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Walmart has finally revealed prices for its Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales, and they're impressive.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Black Friday deals coming early

Black Friday deals coming early 00:22

 Black Friday deals coming this Friday on Amazon.

