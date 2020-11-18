|
Walmart Black Friday 2020 deals start Nov. 25: Latest ad reveals $119 Apple Watch, $15 Switch games and more
Walmart has finally revealed prices for its Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales, and they're impressive.
