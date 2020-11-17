Global  
 

Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, reveals positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Upworthy Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The 87-year-old chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, who spoke on the Senate floor Monday, said on Tuesday he would self-isolate...
U.S. Senator Grassley tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

U.S. Senator Grassley tests positive for COVID-19

Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the chamber's Finance Committee, said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
Chuck Grassley, the Senate's oldest Republican has tested positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Chuck Grassley, the Senate's oldest Republican has tested positive for COVID-19

The 87-year-old senator from Iowa is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:41Published
Barrett vote [Video]

Barrett vote

Sen. Chuck Grassley reads results of the Senate vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court Justice.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Related news from verified sources

Sen. Chuck Grassley Tests Positive For Coronavirus

 Sen. Rick Scott is also self-isolating
Daily Caller Also reported by •CBC.caNewsmaxUpworthyBusiness InsiderMarketWatchNPR