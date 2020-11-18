Covid 19 coronavirus: US approves use of first rapid at-home Covid test
US regulators on Wednesday (NZT) allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed and developed entirely at home.The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration represents an important step in...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
'We're partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine': Indian Envoy to US
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:56Published
Biden says looks forward to working closely with Modi on shared global challenges, including CovidUS President-elect Joe Biden has said that he looks forward to working closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on shared global challenges, including..
IndiaTimes
Delhi sees fastest Covid rise in Nov; Pune still worst-hit metroDelhi and Kolkata have seen the fastest rise in Covid cases and deaths in November among India’s largest megapolises, but Pune continues to have the highest..
IndiaTimes
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services
FDA approves at-home rapid coronavirus test for emergency useThe test will require a prescription, likely limiting its initial use.
CBS News
Moderna early data shows coronavirus vaccine is nearly 95% effectiveModerna says it has developed a coronavirus vaccine that's nearly 95% effective, and with emergency approval from the FDA it could start distributing the shots..
CBS News
Joe Biden says he "wouldn't hesitate" to get COVID-19 vaccine if it's approvedPresident-elect Joe Biden says he "wouldn't hesitate to get the vaccine" if the FDA gives emergency approval in the coming weeks. CBS News correspondent Nikole..
CBS News
States Vow Extra Scrutiny of Coronavirus VaccineSpecial committees, mostly in Democratic states, will seek to reassure the public that an F.D.A.-approved vaccine is safe and effective amid doubts about the..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources