Covid 19 coronavirus: US approves use of first rapid at-home Covid test

'We're partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine': Indian Envoy to US



Indian ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke on the priority of Indo-US ties. Sandhu said that President-elect Joe Biden was immediately focusing on the Covid-19 issue. He added that India will be a significant partner for bulk production of vaccine. "We have seen President-elect Biden immediately focusing on Covid issue. He has created a special task force which includes many of the prominent names. So, that is the priority here and in that India will be a significant partner. We have been collaborating with the US particularly on the medical side. In past also, we partnered during the production of rotavirus vaccine. Now, we are partnering for the bulk production of Covid vaccines," the Indian envoy to US said. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President-elect Biden over phone and congratulated him. The duo discussed various issues including Covid-19 and climate change.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:56 Published on January 1, 1970