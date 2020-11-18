Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: US approves use of first rapid at-home Covid test

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: US approves use of first rapid at-home Covid testUS regulators on Wednesday (NZT) allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed and developed entirely at home.The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration represents an important step in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: COVID Outbreak Sickens 38 At Santa Cruz Skilled Nursing Facility

COVID Outbreak Sickens 38 At Santa Cruz Skilled Nursing Facility 00:29

 Michelle Griego reports on a coronavirus outbreak at a Santa Cruz nursing home (11-17-2020)

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

'We're partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine': Indian Envoy to US [Video]

'We're partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine': Indian Envoy to US

Indian ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke on the priority of Indo-US ties. Sandhu said that President-elect Joe Biden was immediately focusing on the Covid-19 issue. He added that India will be a significant partner for bulk production of vaccine. "We have seen President-elect Biden immediately focusing on Covid issue. He has created a special task force which includes many of the prominent names. So, that is the priority here and in that India will be a significant partner. We have been collaborating with the US particularly on the medical side. In past also, we partnered during the production of rotavirus vaccine. Now, we are partnering for the bulk production of Covid vaccines," the Indian envoy to US said. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President-elect Biden over phone and congratulated him. The duo discussed various issues including Covid-19 and climate change.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:56Published

Biden says looks forward to working closely with Modi on shared global challenges, including Covid

 US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he looks forward to working closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on shared global challenges, including..
IndiaTimes

Delhi sees fastest Covid rise in Nov; Pune still worst-hit metro

 Delhi and Kolkata have seen the fastest rise in Covid cases and deaths in November among India’s largest megapolises, but Pune continues to have the highest..
IndiaTimes

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

FDA approves at-home rapid coronavirus test for emergency use

 The test will require a prescription, likely limiting its initial use.
CBS News

Moderna early data shows coronavirus vaccine is nearly 95% effective

 Moderna says it has developed a coronavirus vaccine that's nearly 95% effective, and with emergency approval from the FDA it could start distributing the shots..
CBS News

Joe Biden says he "wouldn't hesitate" to get COVID-19 vaccine if it's approved

 President-elect Joe Biden says he "wouldn't hesitate to get the vaccine" if the FDA gives emergency approval in the coming weeks. CBS News correspondent Nikole..
CBS News

States Vow Extra Scrutiny of Coronavirus Vaccine

 Special committees, mostly in Democratic states, will seek to reassure the public that an F.D.A.-approved vaccine is safe and effective amid doubts about the..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Some clinics are offering all in one rapid COVID-19 and flu test [Video]

Some clinics are offering all in one rapid COVID-19 and flu test

Some clinics are now offering a rapid COVID-19 and flu test all in one. The news comes as Tennessee sees its largest spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:13Published
Colorado woman frustrated by delay for COVID-19 test results at Centennial site [Video]

Colorado woman frustrated by delay for COVID-19 test results at Centennial site

A woman who was tested for the novel coronavirus on Nov. 6 said she didn't receive a test result until Liz Gelardi Denver7 got involved.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:34Published
COVID Cases At Nursing Homes Spiking Once Again [Video]

COVID Cases At Nursing Homes Spiking Once Again

CBS4's Carter Evans reports on the nursing home concerns.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Bishops note Eucharistic hunger, lay and clerical sacrifices, amid coronavirus pandemic

 Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Nov 17, 2020 / 08:00 pm (CNA).- Bishops on Tuesday discussed pastoral strategies and the movement of the Holy Spirit during the...
CNA Also reported by •Upworthy

The Latest: Los Angeles orders new pandemic restrictions

 LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County has imposed new restrictions on businesses and is readying plans for a mandatory curfew for all but essential workers if...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Upworthy

Coronavirus surge in US sees toilet paper shelves emptied again

Coronavirus surge in US sees toilet paper shelves emptied again Empty shelves and toilet paper limits are back in American stores as a surge in coronavirus cases prompts panic buying. On Tuesday Walmart said it was having...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Sky News