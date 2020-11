You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls



[NFA] It's been 10 days since the race was called for Biden, and there has been no concession speech from Donald Trump. Still, the former vice president presses ahead with his transition to the White.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:23 Published 6 hours ago President Trump Pulls Troops Out Of Afghanistan, Iraq; President-Elect Biden Moves Forward With Transition Plans



Despite warnings about the potential danger, President Donald Trump is pulling troops out of Afghanistan and Iraq. This comes as President-elect Joe Biden moves forward with his transition plans;.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:50 Published 6 hours ago President-Elect Joe Biden Meets With National Security Experts



CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports Biden's meetings come as President Trump has ordered a draw down of troops in the Middle East. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:13 Published 6 hours ago