You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump hails 'Big victory' in Nevada after county board tosses local election results



Trump hails 'Big victory' in Nevada after county board tosses local election results Credit: nypost Duration: 00:50 Published 7 hours ago UPDATE: Clark County election draws new presidential 'tweet', commission seat still up for grabs



Election 2020 is headed into overtime for hotly contested seat on the Clark County Commission which is separated by just 10 votes between current Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony and former Nevada.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:24 Published 22 hours ago President Trump tweets about Clark County Commission election results



President Trump has sent out a tweet in regards to the Clark County election results for the county commission C race between Ross Miller and Stavros Anthony. More:.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:10 Published 1 day ago