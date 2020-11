You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Instant Karma? Trump Would've Won Georgia If He Hadn't 'Suppressed His Own Voting Base'



Georgia's Republican top election official Brad Raffensperger says he believes President Trump's attacks on mail voting suppressed his own base. In fact, Raffensperger says Trump's baseless claims.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 10 hours ago Georgia ballot recount



A look at what Trump may do while still in his Presidency. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:35 Published 4 days ago Biden: Georgia Blue First Time In 28 Years



(CNN)Joe Biden will win Georgia, CNN projected Friday, striking at the heart of what has been Republican presidential stronghold for nearly three decades. The former vice president is the first.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 5 days ago