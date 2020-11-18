Global  
 

Dolly Parton's $1 million donation to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University helped fund Moderna's vaccine

Upworthy Wednesday, 18 November 2020
In April, less than a month after Covid-19 was officially declared a pandemic, Dolly Parton donated $1 million to coronavirus research...
 In April, Dolly Parton contributed $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University. That research helped produce the Moderna vaccine, which the biotech firm said is 94.5% effective. The vaccine will hopefully effective bat preventing COVID-19, says Business Insider. Parton is a longtime...

